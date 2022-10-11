SuperWalk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million (GRND)

SuperWalk (GRND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SuperWalk has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $54,246.00 worth of SuperWalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperWalk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperWalk has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperWalk Profile

SuperWalk launched on April 26th, 2022. SuperWalk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,894,444 tokens. SuperWalk’s official website is superwalk.io. SuperWalk’s official Twitter account is @superwalk_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperWalk’s official message board is medium.com/@superwalk.

Buying and Selling SuperWalk

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperWalk (GRND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. SuperWalk has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperWalk is 0.09621429 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $64,990.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superwalk.io.”

