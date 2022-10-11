Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIOVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

