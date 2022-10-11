SWS Partners Acquires 3,628 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 1.7% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 495.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 61.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. 212,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

