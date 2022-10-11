SWS Partners Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,172.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

