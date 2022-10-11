SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,389. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

