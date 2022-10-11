SWS Partners Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for about 1.8% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 648,093 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 221.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 644,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,898. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

