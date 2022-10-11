SWS Partners Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 761,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 338,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

