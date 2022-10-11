SWS Partners Sells 182 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.80 and a 200 day moving average of $652.79. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.33 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $792.77.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

