SWS Partners Sells 4,130 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 218,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

