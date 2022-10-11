SYA x Flooz (SYA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.19 Million

SYA x Flooz (SYA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, SYA x Flooz has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One SYA x Flooz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYA x Flooz has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $13,954.00 worth of SYA x Flooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SYA x Flooz Token Profile

SYA x Flooz was first traded on May 8th, 2021. SYA x Flooz’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,113,662,170,623 tokens. SYA x Flooz’s official Twitter account is @flooz_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYA x Flooz is www.flooz.trade. The Reddit community for SYA x Flooz is https://reddit.com/r/flooz_inc.

Buying and Selling SYA x Flooz

According to CryptoCompare, “SYA x Flooz (SYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SYA x Flooz has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SYA x Flooz is 0.00000001 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $787.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.flooz.trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYA x Flooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYA x Flooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYA x Flooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

