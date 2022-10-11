Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.11

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 97675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.