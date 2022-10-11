Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,149. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

