Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $39.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.