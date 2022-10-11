Synchrony (SCY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $552,931.00

Synchrony (SCY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Synchrony has a total market cap of $552,931.00 and $280,329.00 worth of Synchrony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synchrony has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Synchrony token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synchrony

Synchrony launched on January 5th, 2022. Synchrony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Synchrony is https://reddit.com/r/synchronyfi. Synchrony’s official Twitter account is @synchronyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synchrony is synchrony.fi.

Buying and Selling Synchrony

According to CryptoCompare, “Synchrony (SCY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Synchrony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Synchrony is 0.00051817 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $216,242.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synchrony.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synchrony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synchrony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synchrony using one of the exchanges listed above.

