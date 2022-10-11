Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYYYF. Barclays lowered Synthomer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of SYYYF stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

