Sypool Price Down 2% Over Last Week (SYP)

Sypool (SYP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Sypool token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sypool has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Sypool has a market capitalization of $195,426.05 and approximately $114,080.00 worth of Sypool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sypool Profile

Sypool launched on July 6th, 2021. Sypool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,364,660 tokens. The official website for Sypool is sypool.io. Sypool’s official Twitter account is @syp_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sypool is sypool-protocol.medium.com.

Sypool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sypool (SYP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sypool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,364,660 in circulation. The last known price of Sypool is 0.00297317 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $87,609.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sypool.io/.”

