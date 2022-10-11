System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shot up 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.28. 6,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at $225,527,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

