Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,622. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.