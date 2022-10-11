Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average is $191.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

