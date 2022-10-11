Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 1,356,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,447. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

