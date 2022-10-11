Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 5,046 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,514. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

