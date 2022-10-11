TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock worth $3,183,471. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

