Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE THW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

