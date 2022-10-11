Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 31 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 32 to SEK 31 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

TLSNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 154,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,663. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

