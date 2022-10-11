Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.11

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.