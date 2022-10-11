Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $38.06

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.06, but opened at $39.00. Terminix Global shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 19,546 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading

