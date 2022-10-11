Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of TX stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

