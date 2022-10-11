Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,368. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.