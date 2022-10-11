The Commission Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (CMSN)

The Commission (CMSN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One The Commission token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. The Commission has a market cap of $137,171.95 and $71,574.00 worth of The Commission was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Commission has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Commission Token Profile

The Commission was first traded on April 4th, 2022. The Commission’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,879,799 tokens. The official website for The Commission is thecommission.xyz. The Commission’s official Twitter account is @thecmsn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Commission

According to CryptoCompare, “The Commission (CMSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Commission has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Commission is 0.00014 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $70,191.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecommission.xyz.”

