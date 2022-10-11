The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
