The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 175.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.58. 80,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

