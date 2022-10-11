The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $52,744.91 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. 763,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

