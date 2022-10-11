The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IIT stock traded down GBX 9.06 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 440.94 ($5.33). 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.21. The Independent Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 583.16 ($7.05). The company has a market cap of £228.88 million and a P/E ratio of 495.44.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

