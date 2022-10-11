The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Independent Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
IIT stock traded down GBX 9.06 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 440.94 ($5.33). 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.21. The Independent Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 583.16 ($7.05). The company has a market cap of £228.88 million and a P/E ratio of 495.44.
