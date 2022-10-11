The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 1.2%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 14,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The Korea Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

