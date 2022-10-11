The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

