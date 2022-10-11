The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $782.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Read More

Dividend History for Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.