The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $782.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. ( NYSEARCA:RTL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

