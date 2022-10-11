The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 592,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 142,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

