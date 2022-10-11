The Troller Coin (TROLLER) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

The Troller Coin (TROLLER) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. The Troller Coin has a total market capitalization of $117,536.03 and approximately $13,004.00 worth of The Troller Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Troller Coin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One The Troller Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Troller Coin Profile

The Troller Coin’s genesis date was October 19th, 2021. The Troller Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@thetrollercoin. The Troller Coin’s official website is www.thetrollerart.com. The Troller Coin’s official Twitter account is @thetrollercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Troller Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Troller Coin (TROLLER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Troller Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Troller Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetrollerart.com/.”

