Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.71 on Tuesday, hitting $505.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,784. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.