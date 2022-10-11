TheStreet Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a 1 year low of $269.37 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

