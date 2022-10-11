Third Security LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Third Security LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.0 %

MO traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,221. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.