Thomasville National Bank Acquires 8,744 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

NYSE VTR opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

