Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ASML by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.10.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $408.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.