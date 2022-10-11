Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

