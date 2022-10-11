Thomasville National Bank Buys 1,746 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 268.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

