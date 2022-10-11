Thomasville National Bank Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

