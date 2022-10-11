Thomasville National Bank Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

