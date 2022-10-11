Thomasville National Bank Sells 326 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.96. 3,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

