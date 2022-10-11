Thomasville National Bank Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.60. 30,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

