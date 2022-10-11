Thomasville National Bank Sells 425 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.90. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

